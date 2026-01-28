Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Position Increased by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 4.0% of Pecaut & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,718.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,551,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,380,815 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,089,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,377,000 after buying an additional 1,486,369 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 102.8% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,750,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,334,000 after buying an additional 887,305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $131,375,000. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 35,003.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 640,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,168,000 after acquiring an additional 638,467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $224.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.03. The firm has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $225.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

