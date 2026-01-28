SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $939,000 in Olin Corporation $OLN

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Olin by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 60,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Olin by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 2.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 24,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its stake in shares of Olin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 62,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Olin by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho set a $26.00 target price on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,771.14. This represents a 20.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Olin Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.31. Olin had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.79%.The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.91%.

About Olin

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in chemical products and ammunition. The company’s core business activities encompass the production and distribution of chlor-alkali products, epoxy resins and derivatives, and small-caliber ammunition under the Winchester brand. Olin’s chemical operations supply chlorine, caustic soda and related co-products to a wide range of end markets, including water treatment, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals and general industrial applications.

In its Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls segment, Olin operates multiple manufacturing facilities that produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide, along with vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.