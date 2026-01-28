SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. $SWBI

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 98,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 208,739 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,213,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Up 1.6%

Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $505.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 1.07. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 1.89%.The business had revenue of $124.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a leading American manufacturer of firearms and related products, designing, producing and marketing a broad array of handguns, long guns and shooting accessories. The company’s portfolio includes revolvers, semi-automatic pistols and rifles under well-known brands such as M&P® (Military & Police) and Performance Center®, which are used by military, law enforcement, commercial and private customers. In addition to complete firearms, Smith & Wesson offers suppressors, optics mounts, holsters and other shooting accessories to support a full spectrum of professional and recreational shooting activities.

Founded in 1852 by Horace Smith and Daniel B.

