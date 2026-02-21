Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,553 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF $IMCB

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 242.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMCB opened at $88.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $88.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.37 and a 200 day moving average of $83.33.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.