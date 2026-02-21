NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Gifford Fong Associates’ Largest Position

Gifford Fong Associates lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 9.7% of Gifford Fong Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gifford Fong Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $45,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.6% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 942,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $148,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,316,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $181,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 81,322 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.20.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $37,564,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,818,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,199,497.54. The trade was a 4.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $63,605,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,160,699.19. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $189.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The business’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

