Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HOOD. Loop Capital set a $152.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.62.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 1.6%

HOOD stock opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $153.86. The firm has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.98.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $45,611,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.59, for a total transaction of $713,003.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 14,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,485.23. The trade was a 28.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,872,561 shares of company stock valued at $357,470,545. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 33.8% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the third quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to “democratize finance for all.” Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood’s core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

