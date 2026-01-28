American Superconductor Corporation $AMSC Shares Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 697.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,166 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in American Superconductor by 104.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMSC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Superconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

AMSC stock opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. American Superconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $70.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.95 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. American Superconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.140- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) is a technology company specializing in power electronics and high-temperature superconductor systems. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts, AMSC develops hardware and software solutions aimed at improving the efficiency, reliability and stability of electric power systems and renewable energy infrastructure. The company’s engineering expertise spans from the lab scale to full commercial deployment, with a focus on tackling grid integration challenges for utilities and independent power producers.

AMSC’s portfolio includes superconducting wire and cryogenic systems, power grid stabilization devices, and turnkey wind turbine electronics.

