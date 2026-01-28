Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Hold

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners set a $50.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens set a $65.00 target price on PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. KGI Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.72.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,731.33. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,524. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87,524 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: PayPal/NCA survey shows rising merchant adoption of crypto — nearly 40% of U.S. merchants now accept crypto at checkout and many expect adoption to grow; this supports PayPal’s payments roadmap and potential volume/fee growth over time. Nearly 40% of US merchants accept crypto at checkout: PayPal
- Positive Sentiment: PayPal to acquire Cymbio — acquisition aimed at expanding agentic/merchant commerce capabilities which could accelerate merchant integrations and revenue diversification if execution is successful. PayPal to Acquire Cymbio
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst Q4 preview: JPMorgan expects a revenue beat and in?line EPS — if revenue outperformance shows improving top?line momentum it could offset some of the negative analyst chatter. PayPal Q4 Preview: Analyst Expects Revenue Beat
- Neutral Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald starts coverage with a neutral rating — adds institutional attention but not a catalyst to push the stock strongly either way. Cantor Fitzgerald initiates coverage of PayPal with neutral recommendation
- Neutral Sentiment: HSBC trims price target from $93 to $72 but keeps a Buy — a smaller tailwind than before (PT cut is negative), yet maintaining Buy reduces the severity of the hit. HSBC adjusts price target on PayPal to $72
- Neutral Sentiment: Crypto market shift analysis: stablecoins and app-layer services are re-shaping flows — structural crypto changes could be mixed for PayPal depending on how it monetizes on?chain vs. off?chain payments. Crypto Shifts Focus as Stablecoins and Apps Dominate Market Flow
- Neutral Sentiment: Retail/sector bullish pieces predict a rebound to prior highs — these are sentiment drivers but speculative and not guaranteed. Prediction: PayPal beats earnings and will hit $90
- Negative Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded PYPL to Sell and cut its price target ahead of Q4 — this is the most direct near?term negative catalyst pressuring the stock. PayPal hit with sell rating and price target cut
- Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha warns of a brutal competitive landscape and unresolved changes — raises medium?to?long?term execution risks for growth and margin expansion. PayPal: A Brutal Competitive Landscape
- Negative Sentiment: Market note: Zacks highlighted a recent session where PYPL underperformed despite market gains — evidence of short?term selling pressure ahead of earnings. PayPal stock drops despite market gains
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.
Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.
