Euromax Resources (CVE:EOX) Shares Up 22.2% – Time to Buy?

Euromax Resources Ltd. (CVE:EOX – Get Free Report) shot up 22.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 276,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 146,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Euromax Resources Trading Up 22.2%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$41.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Euromax Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euromax Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral right interests in Macedonia. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Ilovica-Shtuka gold-copper project, which is located in Southeast Macedonia with annual production of approximately 83 kilo ounces of gold and 16 kilotons of copper. The company was formerly known as Omax Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Euromax Resources Ltd. in 2004. Euromax Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Skopje, North Macedonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euromax Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromax Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.