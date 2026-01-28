PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD is Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,692 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $15,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYLD. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $27.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

