Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.69 and last traded at $57.64, with a volume of 12135512 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.93.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
