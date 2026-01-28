Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.69 and last traded at $66.36, with a volume of 142000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.12.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGW. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 103.9% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges. The Index is designed to have a balanced representation from different segments of the water industry consisting of two clusters: 25 water utilities and infrastructure companies and 25 water equipment and materials companies based upon Standard & Poor’s Capital IQ industry classification.

