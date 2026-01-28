Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total transaction of $10,383,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,272,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,942,020.50. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total value of $5,614,173.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,453.08. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,187 shares of company stock valued at $69,365,318. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, December 1st. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.13.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $335.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $341.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

