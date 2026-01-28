United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Stock Position Decreased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,842 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 67,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. BNP Paribas Exane lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.09.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $107.24 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $136.99. The firm has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.40.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 101.39%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and upbeat 2026 guide — UPS posted $24.5B in Q4 revenue and adjusted EPS above estimates; it guided 2026 revenue to $89.7B, above Street consensus, driven by stronger international margins and higher-yield package mix. This is the main driver lifting the stock. Article Title

Q4 beat and upbeat 2026 guide — UPS posted $24.5B in Q4 revenue and adjusted EPS above estimates; it guided 2026 revenue to $89.7B, above Street consensus, driven by stronger international margins and higher-yield package mix. This is the main driver lifting the stock. Positive Sentiment: Higher, reliable cash return — UPS declared a quarterly dividend of $1.64 per share (annualized yield ~6.1%), ex-dividend Feb. 17, supporting income-focused investor demand and providing a valuation floor relative to peers.

Higher, reliable cash return — UPS declared a quarterly dividend of $1.64 per share (annualized yield ~6.1%), ex-dividend Feb. 17, supporting income-focused investor demand and providing a valuation floor relative to peers. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/institutional tone turning constructive — MarketBeat and other outlets note institutional accumulation, analyst upgrades and a narrative that UPS is transitioning to higher-margin, targeted growth areas, which reinforces the post-earnings rally. Article Title

Analyst/institutional tone turning constructive — MarketBeat and other outlets note institutional accumulation, analyst upgrades and a narrative that UPS is transitioning to higher-margin, targeted growth areas, which reinforces the post-earnings rally. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — a notable uptick in call buying (about 63,994 calls) suggests some traders are positioning for further upside after the beat/guidance.

Unusual options activity — a notable uptick in call buying (about 63,994 calls) suggests some traders are positioning for further upside after the beat/guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic shift in volume mix — UPS is deliberately reducing low-margin Amazon volume and refocusing on healthcare, cross-border and B2B, which should improve long-term mix but may depress near-term top-line growth during the transition. Article Title

Strategic shift in volume mix — UPS is deliberately reducing low-margin Amazon volume and refocusing on healthcare, cross-border and B2B, which should improve long-term mix but may depress near-term top-line growth during the transition. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 included notable one-time charges — GAAP results reflect charges (aircraft retirement etc.) that reduced headline EPS; adjusted results beat, so investors must judge how recurring benefits offset one-offs. Article Title

Q4 included notable one-time charges — GAAP results reflect charges (aircraft retirement etc.) that reduced headline EPS; adjusted results beat, so investors must judge how recurring benefits offset one-offs. Negative Sentiment: Large job cuts and restructuring risk — UPS will eliminate up to 30,000 operational roles in 2026 (on top of ~48,000 cuts in 2025) as it unwinds work for Amazon and retools its network; this underscores the cost and execution risk of the separation and could pressure operations and near-term sentiment. Article Title

Large job cuts and restructuring risk — UPS will eliminate up to 30,000 operational roles in 2026 (on top of ~48,000 cuts in 2025) as it unwinds work for Amazon and retools its network; this underscores the cost and execution risk of the separation and could pressure operations and near-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Scale and execution questions remain — repeated large layoffs and the Amazon unwind highlight structural challenges; if volume declines or execution slips, margins and growth could be weaker than management expects.

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

