Neutrino USD (USDN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.88 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $23.28 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 408,891,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,624,026 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino Index Token (XTN) is an algorithmic, crypto-collateralised asset within the Waves blockchain ecosystem, replacing the former USDN stablecoin. XTN is backed by a basket of tokens rather than a single asset, with its value influenced by the Backing Ratio (BR) rather than a fixed peg. It serves as a medium of exchange, staking asset, and collateral for DeFi applications. Developed under the Neutrino Protocol, XTN retains a decentralised governance model that allows the community to influence protocol decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars.

