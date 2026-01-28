Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,695,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,118 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.06% of CocaCola worth $178,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the second quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the third quarter worth $27,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CocaCola Trading Up 1.3%
Shares of NYSE KO opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.41. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $316.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39.
Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.
Get Our Latest Research Report on KO
CocaCola Profile
The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.
Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CocaCola
- America’s Next Power Move Starts Underground
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- URGENT: Trump Just Triggered AI’s Biggest Disruption Yet
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The biggest scam in the history of gold markets is unwinding
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.