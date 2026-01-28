Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.68 and traded as high as C$13.16. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$13.11, with a volume of 36,859 shares.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of C$815.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.68.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.24%. On average, analysts predict that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.7094298 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dexterra Group is a publicly listed corporation delivering a range of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure across Canada. Powered by people, we bring best-in-class regional expertise to every challenge and deliver innovative solutions, giving clients confidence in their day-to-day operations. Our activities include a comprehensive range of facilities management services, industry-leading workforce accommodation solutions, innovative modular building capabilities and other support services for diverse clients in the public and private sectors.

