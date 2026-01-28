Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Update

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 544 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the December 31st total of 16 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,007 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,007 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hypermarcas Stock Up 0.2%

OTCMKTS:HYPMY opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. Hypermarcas has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Hypermarcas (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $408.83 million for the quarter. Hypermarcas had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

About Hypermarcas

Hypermarcas SA is a Brazil-based consumer health and pharmaceutical company whose shares trade over the counter in the United States under the symbol HYPMY. Founded in the early 2000s and headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, the company operates as a holding group for a broad portfolio of branded products in the healthcare and personal care sectors.

Through its various subsidiaries, Hypermarcas develops, manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter medications, alongside personal care, baby care, home care and nutritional supplement products.

