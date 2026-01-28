BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €77.16 and traded as high as €88.90. BNP Paribas shares last traded at €88.54, with a volume of 1,679,082 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €79.50 and a 200-day moving average of €77.16.

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital market, securities, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients and institutional investors.

