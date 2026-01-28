Strs Ohio Buys 20,400 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 748,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 281,489 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 18.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,352,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,449,000 after buying an additional 1,278,110 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,431,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after buying an additional 1,339,138 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 269,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,256 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Coeur Mining

Here are the key news stories impacting Coeur Mining this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders of New Gold and Coeur overwhelmingly approved the plan of arrangement to combine the two companies, clearing a key regulatory/transactional milestone that materially increases Coeur’s scale, asset base and growth profile. This is the primary driver of today’s bullish sentiment. Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Plan of Arrangement with Coeur Mining

Shareholders of New Gold and Coeur overwhelmingly approved the plan of arrangement to combine the two companies, clearing a key regulatory/transactional milestone that materially increases Coeur’s scale, asset base and growth profile. This is the primary driver of today’s bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Market write-ups and screens are highlighting CDE among top-performing materials and critical-miner names, which can draw momentum flows and investor attention into the stock. Top performing materials stocks in the past month

Market write-ups and screens are highlighting CDE among top-performing materials and critical-miner names, which can draw momentum flows and investor attention into the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/sector coverage is noting Coeur alongside rare-earth and critical-miner names benefiting from Washington support and CHIPS-related activity, which lifts demand for miners tied to critical metals. This broader sector tailwind supports continued investor interest. 3 Rare Earth Stocks to Watch as USAR Rallies on Washington Support

Analyst/sector coverage is noting Coeur alongside rare-earth and critical-miner names benefiting from Washington support and CHIPS-related activity, which lifts demand for miners tied to critical metals. This broader sector tailwind supports continued investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option volume (roughly +125% vs. average daily call volume) indicates speculative or hedged bullish positioning by options traders, which can amplify intraday upside and volatility.

Unusually large call-option volume (roughly +125% vs. average daily call volume) indicates speculative or hedged bullish positioning by options traders, which can amplify intraday upside and volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary on valuation notes that CDE’s strong share-price momentum has pushed multiples higher; investors should weigh the strategic benefits of the New Gold combination against an elevated P/E and current market pricing. A Look At Coeur Mining (CDE) Valuation After Strong Recent Share Price Momentum

Coeur Mining Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of CDE stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 24.03%.The business had revenue of $554.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDE. Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cormark cut Coeur Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

View Our Latest Report on CDE

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining’s portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.