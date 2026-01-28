GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Stock Position Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,249 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova makes up 0.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.28% of GE Vernova worth $475,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 537.5% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 47.2% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter.
GE Vernova Stock Up 3.9%
Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $691.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $187.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.69, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $643.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $619.78. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.25 and a twelve month high of $731.00.
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market coverage highlight a full backlog and high expectations heading into the Q4 release, which supports upside to near-term guidance and sentiment. GE Vernova earnings due with sky-high expectations and a full backlog
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks previews that Q4 should show stronger EBITDA, margin expansion and cash flow even if revenues slip from timing in gas turbines and weak onshore wind — metrics that can underpin higher valuation multiples. GEV Q4 Earnings on the Deck: How to Approach the Stock Now?
- Positive Sentiment: Brokerages’ consensus sits at an average “Moderate Buy,” indicating dealer support that can sustain investor interest into the print. GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages
- Positive Sentiment: Company narrative is evolving: management changes and AI-driven demand themes are being framed as structural positives for long-term growth and investor story. How GE Vernova’s Leadership Shift And AI Power Demand Themes At GE Vernova (GEV) Has Changed Its Investment Story
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also published an earnings-estimate deep dive outlining Wall Street’s top- and bottom-line expectations and key metrics to watch, useful for trade/positioning around the print but not directional by itself. Unlocking Q4 Potential of GE Vernova (GEV): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary flags oversupply concerns in the sector and a PJM emergency auction proposal that could pressure near-term power equipment demand/pricing. Mixed analyst sentiment on GE Vernova (GEV) amid oversupply concerns and PJM emergency auction proposal
- Negative Sentiment: Prominent commentator Jim Cramer urged caution, saying investors may want a better entry point, which can sap short-term retail buying despite positive fundamentals. Jim Cramer on GE Vernova: “I think you need a better entry point”
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $710.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised GE Vernova from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $855.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $649.00 price target (down previously from $816.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $830.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.42.
GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.
The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.
