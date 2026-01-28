GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Stock Position Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,249 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova makes up 0.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.28% of GE Vernova worth $475,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 537.5% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 47.2% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $691.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $187.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.69, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $643.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $619.78. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.25 and a twelve month high of $731.00.

GE Vernova Increases Dividend

GE Vernova News Roundup

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. This is a positive change from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $710.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised GE Vernova from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $855.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $649.00 price target (down previously from $816.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $830.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.42.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

