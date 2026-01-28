Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,224 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 109,366 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.51% of Expedia Group worth $134,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 192,888 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $41,182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 430 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

More Expedia Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Expedia Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EXPE. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total value of $210,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,108.96. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,328. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,849 shares of company stock worth $1,283,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Trading Down 1.0%

EXPE opened at $266.74 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $303.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 64.15% and a net margin of 9.66%.Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third?party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.