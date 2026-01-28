Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628,224 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 109,366 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.51% of Expedia Group worth $134,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 192,888 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $41,182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 430 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
More Expedia Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting Expedia Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell meaningfully in January — down ~12.4% from Dec. 31 to ~6.11M shares (5.5% of float) and a days-to-cover of ~4.2, reducing immediate short-selling pressure and the risk of a squeeze. This is supportive for the stock’s near-term technical picture. Short Interest Report
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish analyst pieces and screens are highlighting EXPE as a buy: Zacks included EXPE on its Rank #1 momentum and value lists, and two Seeking Alpha pieces argue valuation and fundamentals justify recent rallies and upgraded guidance/margin expansion potential — supporting upside from multiple research angles. Best “Strong Buy” Momentum Stocks to Buy in February Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 27th Expedia Group: Its Valuation And Fundamentals Still Justify The Rally
- Neutral Sentiment: Relative value comparison pieces (EXPE vs. MELI) put EXPE on investors’ screens but mainly frame it as an allocation decision rather than a catalyst—useful for investors considering sector exposure but not an immediate price driver. EXPE or MELI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Expedia announced a fresh round of layoffs and organizational changes; multiple outlets report cuts across Seattle and other locations while the company says it’s simplifying structure and reassessing skills. Layoffs typically signal near-term cost savings but also execution risk, potential morale/productivity impacts and one-time charges—all negative for sentiment. Expedia Slashes Jobs in Fresh Round of Layoffs Expedia layoffs: ‘Organisation changes’ hit decade-old jobs amid new 250 roles openings Expedia says it’s cutting some roles as it assesses skills needed for the future and simplifies its structure Expedia Group lays off employees in latest cuts at Seattle travel giant
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on EXPE
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total value of $210,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,108.96. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,328. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,849 shares of company stock worth $1,283,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.
Expedia Group Trading Down 1.0%
EXPE opened at $266.74 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.01 and a 52 week high of $303.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 64.15% and a net margin of 9.66%.Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Expedia Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.
About Expedia Group
Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third?party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.
Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Expedia Group
- America’s Next Power Move Starts Underground
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- URGENT: Trump Just Triggered AI’s Biggest Disruption Yet
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The biggest scam in the history of gold markets is unwinding
Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.