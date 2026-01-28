Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ziff Davis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $55.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.62%.The company had revenue of $363.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ziff Davis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.640-7.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Ziff Davis by 149.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 30.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company that operates a diverse portfolio of online brands, subscription-based services and performance marketing platforms. The company specializes in technology publishing and digital marketing solutions, offering content, reviews and insights tailored to consumer and enterprise audiences. Ziff Davis’s flagship media properties include PCMag, which provides expert reviews and comparisons of consumer electronics and software, as well as IGN, a leading destination for gaming news, reviews and entertainment coverage.

