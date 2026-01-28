AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG) Stock Price Down 6.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 1,417,630 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 904,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AmpliTech Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

AmpliTech Group Trading Down 6.4%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $69.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of -0.96.

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. AmpliTech Group had a negative net margin of 33.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

Institutional Trading of AmpliTech Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group in the third quarter worth $57,000. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lifted its position in AmpliTech Group by 37.1% during the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmpliTech Group during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in AmpliTech Group by 54.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in AmpliTech Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the period. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc is a design, development and manufacturing company specializing in high-performance RF and microwave components and subsystems. Headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on delivering ruggedized solutions for demanding applications in defense, aerospace, satellite communications and industrial test and measurement. AmpliTech’s products are engineered to meet stringent military and commercial standards, making them well-suited for mission-critical environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-power amplifiers, low-noise amplifiers, filters, frequency converters and integrated assemblies.

