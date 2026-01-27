The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$110.43 and last traded at C$110.64, with a volume of 166147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$113.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. TD Securities upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 2.4%

The stock has a market cap of C$9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$119.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$130.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%.The business had revenue of C$263.74 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 3.3498285 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group provides a software solution that allows users in the shipping industry to communicate with one another. The core product is the Global Logistics Network, which is best understood as transaction driven. Descartes charges clients to send/receive messages, data, and documents on the GLN (the transactions). Customers typically contract for a monthly minimum over a multiyear period. The GLN platform allows for Descartes to upsell additional software modules as well, typically provided via a software-as-a-service model.

