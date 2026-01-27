Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $164.69 and last traded at $165.70. Approximately 26,342,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 37,553,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.47.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.07.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.53. The firm has a market cap of $394.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 15,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $2,551,192.43. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 415,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,156,211.88. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $58,925,706.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,825,989.42. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,023,444 shares of company stock worth $167,394,629. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,307,457,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,957,000 after purchasing an additional 769,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

