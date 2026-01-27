Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,034.81 and last traded at $1,038.2280. Approximately 2,568,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,951,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,062.75.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. CICC Research boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $1,230.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,174.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $981.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,057.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $883.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,959,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,771,785,000 after acquiring an additional 551,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,726,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,496,364,000 after purchasing an additional 219,590 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,787,000 after buying an additional 4,332,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,563,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,164,000 after acquiring an additional 574,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Further Reading

