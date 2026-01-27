Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.70 and last traded at $98.56, with a volume of 1506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.23.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUST. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,224,000 after acquiring an additional 24,907 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 117,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

