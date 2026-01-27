Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.89 and last traded at $36.87, with a volume of 752209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.57.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.8%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.1841 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,249,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,887,000 after buying an additional 2,579,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,036,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,547,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,909,000 after acquiring an additional 894,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 4,719,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,537,000 after acquiring an additional 640,905 shares during the period. Finally, Fourpath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,752,000.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management. CGDG was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

