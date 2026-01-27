Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.89 and last traded at $36.87, with a volume of 752209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.57.
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.8%
The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56.
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.1841 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF
The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management. CGDG was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.
