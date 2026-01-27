Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Announces Earnings Results

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.26, FiscalAI reports. Enova International had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.59 million.

Enova International Stock Down 0.6%

ENVA stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,533. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 19.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Enova International has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $168.68.

Enova International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Enova International from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 14,874 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $1,795,291.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 127,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,415,683.30. This trade represents a 10.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $2,403,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 348,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,799,253.52. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,874 shares of company stock worth $4,944,392. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Enova International by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enova International by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Enova International in the third quarter valued at $991,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc (NYSE: ENVA) is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

Featured Stories

