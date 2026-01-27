iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $121.84 and last traded at $121.5150, with a volume of 1741077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.32.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 3.8%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after buying an additional 52,259 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 30,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

