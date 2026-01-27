TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Price Down 11.8% – Time to Sell?

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 and last traded at GBX 0.06. 57,910,824 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 34,203,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07.

TomCo Energy Trading Down 11.8%

The company has a market capitalization of £2.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TomCo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomCo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.