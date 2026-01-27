Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Stock Price Down 22.7% – Here’s What Happened

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZGet Free Report) was down 22.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 143,639 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 51,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Mirasol Resources Trading Down 22.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.83.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

