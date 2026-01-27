Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,108 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, True Vision MN LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $528.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $561.96 and its 200-day moving average is $511.58. The company has a market capitalization of $189.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $609.08.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 104 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.90, for a total transaction of $58,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $254,499.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $71,852.19. This represents a 77.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,152 shares of company stock valued at $27,470,571. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.41.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

