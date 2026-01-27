Stablepoint Partners LLC Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.1% of Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,155,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,415,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,341,000 after buying an additional 1,060,713 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,099,644,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,385,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,035,000 after buying an additional 294,673 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,429.03. This trade represents a 42.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $14,495,738.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. This trade represents a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 96,629 shares of company stock valued at $14,604,323 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $149.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $349.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

