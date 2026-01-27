Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by Arete Research

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Arete Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $15.70 target price on the stock. Arete Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Mobileye Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. HSBC lowered Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. Mobileye Global has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 20.70%.The firm had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Intel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at $706,000,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,383,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,065,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,448 shares in the last quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,360,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,670,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ: MBLY) is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye’s core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

