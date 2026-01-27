iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Sold by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,578 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,431,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 318,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $100.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $101.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.