Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd Invests $19.85 Million in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA

Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 630,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,851,000. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF comprises 8.8% of Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd owned 0.35% of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ETHA opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.72. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $36.80.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile
The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
