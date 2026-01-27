Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM is Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s 7th Largest Position

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,773 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.5% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $76,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sagace Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on XOM shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.84.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $351,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 28,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,758.96. This represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $134.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.37. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $136.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 8.99%.The firm had revenue of $83.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

