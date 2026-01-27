Riverwater Partners LLC Buys 25,412 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. $VECO

Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,412 shares during the quarter. Veeco Instruments accounts for approximately 1.7% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Riverwater Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Veeco Instruments worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 49,728.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 42.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 329.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on VECO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of Veeco Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 2.4%

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $35.77.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Veeco Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.320 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 464,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,865,376. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor, data storage, wireless communications, power electronics and advanced packaging industries. The company designs, manufactures and services precision tools used to grow, deposit and etch thin films on substrates, enabling the fabrication of chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and high-density storage devices. Veeco’s platforms are deployed across fabrication facilities worldwide, where they support key processes in materials science and device manufacturing.

Veeco’s product portfolio spans molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), ion beam etch and deposition, and high-precision wet and dry etch systems.

