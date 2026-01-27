Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd Invests $1.30 Million in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF $GBTC

Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 400.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 113,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 90,675 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,190,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,398,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 70,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 45,112 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 33,299 shares during the last quarter.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.29. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.40.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.