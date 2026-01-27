Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Trading 11.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) traded up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 26 and last traded at GBX 25.63. 855,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 451% from the average session volume of 155,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Lords Group Trading from GBX 80 to GBX 65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 65.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.44 million, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In other Lords Group Trading news, insider Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel bought 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 21 per share, for a total transaction of £294,000. Also, insider Stuart Kilpatrick bought 30,000 shares of Lords Group Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, for a total transaction of £6,900. 34.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lords Group Trading is a leading distributor of building, plumbing, heating and DIY goods in the UK. The Group is principally focused on the growing Repairs, Maintenance and Improvement (RMI) market, with approximately 80 per cent. of the Group’s demand focused on this segment of the construction market.

The Group principally sells to local tradesmen, hardware stores, small to medium sized plumbing and heating merchants, construction companies and retails directly to the general public.

The Group seeks to grow through a variety of organic and inorganic strategies, including geographic reach, product expansion, the active expansion of e-commerce platforms and the continued investment in its logistical capability.

