Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Holdings Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,821,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,167 shares in the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,127,000 after acquiring an additional 836,810 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $18,808,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Bloom Energy
In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $37,979.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 229,449 shares in the company, valued at $20,219,045.88. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 3,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $282,270.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 90,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,632.40. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,410 shares of company stock valued at $16,557,185. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Bloom Energy Stock Down 4.0%
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $519.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.18 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.84%.Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BE shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $157.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.
Founded in 2001 by Dr.
