Contrasting Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) and Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Free Report) and Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tattooed Chef and Saputo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tattooed Chef -62.42% -117.28% -62.89% Saputo N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Tattooed Chef shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Saputo shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of Tattooed Chef shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tattooed Chef $222.33 million 0.00 -$141.75 million ($1.01) N/A Saputo N/A N/A N/A $1.42 21.42

This table compares Tattooed Chef and Saputo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Saputo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tattooed Chef. Tattooed Chef is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saputo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tattooed Chef and Saputo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tattooed Chef 0 0 0 0 0.00 Saputo 0 1 5 0 2.83

Given Tattooed Chef’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tattooed Chef is more favorable than Saputo.

Summary

Saputo beats Tattooed Chef on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc., a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, wood fire crusted pizza, handheld burritos, and bars and quesadillas. Its products are available in private label and Tattooed Chef brand name in the frozen food section of retail food stores, as well as online. Tattooed Chef, Inc. is headquartered in Paramount, California. On July 2, 2023, Tattooed Chef, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc. produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers mozzarella and cheddar; ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, Havarti, and soft cheeses; brie and camembert fine cheeses; and other cheeses, such brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses. It also provides fluid milk, yogurt, sour cream, cottage cheese, and ice cream mixes; and other dairy and non-dairy products, including butter, flavoured cream and creamers, aerosol whipped toppings, whipping cream, dips, spread, oil, flavored coffee whitener, and iced coffee. In addition, the company offers milk powder, casein, whey powder, lactose, lactoferrin, infant formula, and whey protein concentrates; and distributes fine imported cheese to specialty stores, as well as dairy and non-dairy and non-dairy products manufactured by third parties. It serves customers in the retail, foodservice, and industrial segments. The company sells its products under the Saputo, Armstrong, Alexis de Portneuf, Bari, Cogruet, DuVillage 1860, Kingsey, Shepherd Gourmet Dairy, Stella, Woolwich Goat Dairy, Cathedral City, Clover, Country Life, Davidstow, Frylight, Saputo Nutritionals, Wensleydale Creamery, Vitalite, Sheese, Utterly Butterly, Willow, Dragone, Dairyland, Neilson, Nutrilait, Baxter, Scotsburn, Trutaste, Milk2Go/Lait’s Go, Joyya, Baileys, Heluva Good, CHEER, Cracker Barrel, Devondale, Fred Walker, Great Ocean Road, King Island Dairy, Liddells, Mersey Valley, Mil Lel, Murray Goulburn Ingredients, Warrnambool, South Cape, Sungold, Tasmanian Heritage, La Paulina, Molfino, Ricrem, Black Creek, Frigo, Frigo Cheese Heads, Great Midwest, Joan Of Arc, Lorraine, Nikos Feta, Montchevre, Organic Creamery, Salemville, Treasure Cave, DairyStar, and Friendship Dairies brands. Saputo Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

