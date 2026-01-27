S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading 46.3% Higher – Here’s Why

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 46.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 28.65 and last traded at GBX 28.35. 76,105,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,029% from the average session volume of 6,740,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.38.

Key Stories Impacting S4 Capital

Here are the key news stories impacting S4 Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Articles attribute the jump to heavy trading, speculative interest and likely short?covering; momentum technicals (price now well above moving averages) are drawing momentum traders. S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Price Up 39.5% – What’s Next?

Articles attribute the jump to heavy trading, speculative interest and likely short?covering; momentum technicals (price now well above moving averages) are drawing momentum traders. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage cautions that there is no confirmed corporate disclosure to explain the move; analysts and commentators frame today’s rise as driven by market dynamics (rumors, flows) rather than new fundamental information — making the rally potentially short?lived unless backed by company updates. S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Shares Up 35.1% – Here’s Why

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 40 to GBX 38 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 26 to GBX 24 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 29.

S4 Capital Stock Up 46.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.86. The company has a market cap of £187.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. In addition, it provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services.

Featured Stories

