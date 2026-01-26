Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Paylocity (PCTY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) in the last few weeks:

1/16/2026 – Paylocity was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens.

1/12/2026 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $175.00 to $164.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Paylocity had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

1/8/2026 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $184.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Paylocity had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/23/2025 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $179.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2025 – Paylocity had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/16/2025 – Paylocity is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Paylocity had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Paylocity had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Paylocity had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity

In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $249,520.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,945.85. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software designed to streamline workforce administration for mid-sized organizations. The company’s integrated platform automates core functions such as payroll processing, benefits administration, time and labor tracking, and compliance management, enabling employers to manage employee data more efficiently and reduce administrative burdens.

In addition to payroll and HR capabilities, Paylocity offers talent management solutions including recruiting, onboarding, performance tracking, and learning management.

