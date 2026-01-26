Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Paylocity (PCTY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) in the last few weeks:
- 1/16/2026 – Paylocity was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens.
- 1/12/2026 – Paylocity had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $175.00 to $164.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Paylocity had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.
- 1/8/2026 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $184.00 to $188.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/29/2025 – Paylocity had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/23/2025 – Paylocity had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $179.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/22/2025 – Paylocity had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/16/2025 – Paylocity is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – Paylocity had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/8/2025 – Paylocity had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/1/2025 – Paylocity had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Insider Activity
In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $249,520.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,945.85. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
In addition to payroll and HR capabilities, Paylocity offers talent management solutions including recruiting, onboarding, performance tracking, and learning management.
