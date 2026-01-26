LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.75, but opened at $71.4450. LEG Immobilien shares last traded at $71.4450, with a volume of 153 shares.

Separately, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of LEG Immobilien from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.01.

LEG Immobilien AG is one of Germany’s leading residential real estate companies, specializing in the development, acquisition and management of residential and commercial properties. Headquartered in Düsseldorf, the company focuses on providing affordable and sustainable living spaces to a diverse tenant base. Its core business includes the rental and technical management of housing units as well as value-enhancing modernization and maintenance services.

The company’s portfolio comprises approximately 130,000 residential units and several thousand commercial spaces, primarily located in North Rhine-Westphalia and adjacent German states.

