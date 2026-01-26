Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $754.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.250-6.550 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 4.1%

NYSE:ARE traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,462,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,384. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.60%.

In related news, Director Sheila K. Mcgrath purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,675.20. This represents a 58.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 109.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 8,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Here are the key news stories impacting Alexandria Real Estate Equities this week:

Company raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to a range of 6.250–6.550, well above consensus ($2.51), signaling management expects a significant earnings rebound — this is a material positive for medium-term valuation and cash-flow expectations.

BMO Capital Markets bumped its price target and kept an "Outperform" rating, which supports buy-side interest and provides a counterweight to today's weakness.

Revenue slightly beat expectations ($754.4M vs. estimates near $742–750M) and operating cash flow improved year-over-year, indicating core leasing activity and cash generation remain intact.

FFO (as adjusted) was reported at $2.16 for Q4 and $9.01 for 2025, metrics that REIT investors watch closely and that partially offset GAAP net loss headlines.

Q4 GAAP results showed a huge operating loss (~$1.545B) and a net loss attributable to common shareholders (~$1.082B), driving a diluted loss per share of $6.35 and a large miss versus EPS expectations — the headline numbers are prompting selling pressure.

Multiple law firms have filed or are soliciting lead plaintiff motions in class actions alleging securities violations tied to the share drop and disclosures — legal risk and potential future liabilities increase investor uncertainty.

Market commentary and screeners are flagging ARE as higher-risk after the drop, which can amplify downward momentum in the near term.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARE. Zacks Research lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

