Steve Sanghi Sells 18,509 Shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) CEO Steve Sanghi sold 18,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $1,465,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,021,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,673,733.60. This represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.79. 7,778,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,925,932. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.26.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the third quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 4,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on Microchip Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Featured Articles

