Promising Mid Cap Stocks Worth Watching – January 26th

USA Rare Earth, AltC Acquisition, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Ondas, and Clearwater Analytics are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with a market capitalization typically between about $2 billion and $10 billion, representing medium-sized firms that are larger than small caps but smaller than large caps. For investors, mid caps often offer a balance of growth potential and relative stability—generally more growth upside than large caps but less volatility and risk than small caps. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

USA Rare Earth (USAR)

USA Rare Earth, Inc. is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Ondas (ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

